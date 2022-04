On Tuesday, 12th of April 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed health care items to 620 needy families in different villages of Dara Peach district of Kunar province.

The donation was made under the auspices of the ECO WASH project. Each family received 5 Dettol soaps, 7 laundry soaps, a bar of soap, 2 Barrels of water, a bucket, toothbrushes, toothpaste, baby pamper, two meter cloth and 1 bag.