On Thursday, 17th of February 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items to 42 needy & headless families in Kabul province.

The aid was handed over by Iran Red Crescent Society includes 8 cane of bean, 0.5 kg of brick sugar, 1.5 kg of sugar, two cane of tomatoes past, 4 cane conserve of fish , 4 packets of macaroni, 6 liter of oil and one 10 kg bag of rice.