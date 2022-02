Yesterday, 12th of February 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items to 760 needy, displaced, drought- affected in 12th police district of Herat province.

The aid was handed over by King Salman Charity Foundation of Saudi Arabia. The assistance included 40 kg of flour, 5 kg of rice, 5 liters of oil, 5 kg of beans, 3 kg of sugar and 3 kg of lentils.