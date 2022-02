Yesterday, 12th of February 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items to 620 needy, drought-affected, IDPs, headless, orphane & disabled families in the Nili district of Daikundi province. the aid includes 50 kg of flour, 24.5 kg of rice, 10 liters of oil, 7 kg of beans, a bag of BP 5 biscuits, 5 kg of sugar, 1 kg of green tea and 2 kg of salt. the aid was provided by the Appellate Project.