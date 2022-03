Today, on Sunday, 27th of March 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items to 500 needy families in Gortapa district of Kunduz province. The aid was provided by the Turkish Red Crescent Society. Includes 5 liter of oil, 2 kg of rice, 2 kg of bean, 7 packets of macaroni, 2 canes of paste, 8 kg of flour, 2 kg of lentils and 8 kg of sugar.