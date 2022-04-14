The ARCS Distributed Food Items To 500 More Families In Kunduz Province! [EN/AR/PS]

Today, on Wednesday, 13th of April 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items to 500 out of 1000 drought-affected, headless and needy surveyed families in Dasht-e-Archi district of Kunduz province.

The aid was provided by the Appellate Project. Each family received 50 kg of flour, 24.5 kg of rice, 10 liters of oil, 7 kg of beans, 1 kg of tea, 2 kg of salt, 5 kg of sugar and a can of BP5 biscuits. It's worth mentioning that the aid was distributed to 500 families yesterday as well.