Afghanistan
The ARCS Distributed Food Items To 500 Families In Kunduz Province
On Tuesday, 12th of April 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items to 500 out of 1000 drought-affected, headless and needy surveyed families in Dasht-e-Archi district of Kunduz province.
The aid was provided by the Appellate Project. Each family received 50 kg of flour, 24.5 kg of rice, 10 liters of oil, 7 kg of beans, 1 kg of tea, 2 kg of salt, 5 kg of sugar and a can of BP5 biscuits. It is to be mentioned that the aid will be distributed to the remaining 500 families today.