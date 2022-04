The Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items to 373 needy and headless families in Shpoli baba, Sornow, Awzbeen areas of Sarobi district of Kabul province.

Each family received 50 kg of flour, 10 litter of oil, 24.5 kg of rice, 7 kg of beans, 1 kg of tea, 7 kg of pea, 7 kg of lentils, 5 kg of sugar and many other items.