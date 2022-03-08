Afghanistan

The ARCS Distributed Food Items To 350 Needy Families In Kapisa Province

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

On Sunday, 6th of March 2022 The Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items to 350 needy, displaced and disaster-affected families in Alasai district of Kapisa province. The aid includes 25 kg of flour, 24.5 kg of rice, 7 kg of lentils, 7 kg of beans, 1 kg of tea and 10 liters oil. The aid, which was provided by the German Peace Village, was distributed in the presence of Matiur Rehman "Zia", the head of the Kapisa delegation, and relevant staff and volunteers.

Related Content