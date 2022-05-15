The ARCS Distributed Food Items To 200 Families In Nangarhar Province

On Friday, 13th of May 2022, the Afghan Red Crescent Society started, distributing of food items to 200 out of 750 surveyed needy families in Rodat district of Nangarhar province.

The distribution was started by Mawlavi Matiulhaq Khalis, the acting president of the ARCS.

The aid was provided by International Federation. each family received 50 kg of flour, 24.5 kg of rice, 10 litter of oil, 7 kg of beans, 1 kg of tea, 2 kg of salt, 5 kg of sugar and a packet of BP5 biscuits.

It has been decided that remaining 550 families will receive aid in up coming days.