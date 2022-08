on 7th of Aug, ARCS with collaboration of Turkish country and (AFAD) charity foundation distributed 10 pieces of food and nonـfood items to 300 earthquakeـaffected families in different villages of Gayan district. In aid each family received 50 kg flour, 1 ltr oil, 2 kg tea, 2 kg lentils, 5 pockets macaroni, 750 gr salt, and a can of paste, a package of foodstuff, a tent, a blancket and a pair of shoes.