On Thursday, 5th of May 2022, the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items to flood affected families in Shinwari district of Parwan province.

Each family recieved 10 kg of rice, 5 kg of beans, 2 kg of sugar, 15 litter of oil, 1 carton of biscuts, 0.5 kg of green tea, salt and many other items.