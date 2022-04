On Thursday, 8th of April 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed aid to 500 needy, drought-affected families in Charbolak, Bestpikal, Shashpikal, Sipikal and Malah Shaheen districts of Balkh province.

.The aid was provided by the Turkish government includes 25 kg of flour, 2 kg of rice, 2 kg of bilghor, 3 kg of sugar and 2 kg of beans