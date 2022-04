Today, on Sunday, 10th of April 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items to 800 needy and headless families in Alisher & Zazi districts of Khost province.

The aid was provided by the Turkish government. Each family received 10 kg of flour, 10 kg of sugar, 5 kg of oil, 6 kg of macaroni, 2 kg of beans, 2 kg of pulses, 2 kg of paste, 12 kg of rice and 2 kg of lentils.