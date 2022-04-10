The ARCS Distributed Aid To 800 Families In Ghor Province!

On Thursday and Friday, 7th & 8th of April 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items to 800 needy and IDPs families in Dawlat district of Ghor province.

The aid was provided by the Turkish Red Crescent Society. Includes 20 kg of flour, 5 kg of macaroni, 2 kg of dry milk, 2 kg of salt, 2 kg of rice, 3 kg of beans, 1 kg of lentils, a cane of paste and a package of winter clothes.

The aid was distributed in the presence of Turkish representative and Red Crescent representative.