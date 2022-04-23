The ARCS Distributed Aid To 550 Families In Kabul

Today, on Thursday, 21st of April 2022 , the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items to 50 families of differrent zones of Kabul city and to 500 needy families of Mosahee district of Kabul province, in the yard of Kabul branch.

The aid was provided by Qatar Red Crescent Society

Each family received 50 kg of flour, 5 litter of oil, 24.5 kg of rice, 5 kg of sugar, 1 kg of tea, 1 kg of salt and 2 kg of date.

The assistance was distributed in the presence of Mawlavi Nooruddin Torabi, the vice president of the ARCS and Qatar Red Crescent representatives.

During the distribution process vice president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society thanked the Qatari Red Crescent representatives and encouraged them to provide more assistance.