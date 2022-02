Yesterday, 9th of February 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items to 500 needy families in Kandahar city and villages of Zhari district .

The aid includes 80 kg of flour, 10 kg of rice, 10 kg of beans, 6 kg of sugar, 6 kg of lentils, 10 liters of oil, a women scarf, 10 pairs of socks for children and adults, 10 pairs of children hat , a children jumper and a blanket.