ARCS Distributed Aid To 500 Floodـaffected Families In Zankhan District Of Ghazni Province

On 5th of Aug, 2022, Ghazni provincial department of Afghan Red Crescent distributed Turkish country assisted food items to 500 floodـaffected families in Zankhan district-Ghazni province. The aid was distributed in the presence of ARCS and (IHH) International charity foundation and media.

In aid each family received 50 kg flour, 10 liters oil, a carton of dates and a package of foodstuff. Meantime, Head of Ghazni Provincial department, Mr. Shakir welcomed Turkish delegation and thanked them for assistance. It is worth mentioning, that yesterday also, a package of Turkish Aid to 500 flood-affected families in DiyـYak district of Ghazni province was distributed.