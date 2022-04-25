The ARCS Distributed Aid To 500 Families In Parwan Province

On Sunday, 23rd of Ramadan, 24th of April 2022, the Afghan Red Crescent Society continuing past distributions

Once again distributed food items to 500 needy families in the yard of Parwan branch.

The aid was provided by the German Peace Village Organization. Each family received 50 kg of flour, 24.5 kg of rice, 10 litter of oil, 7 kg of beans, 7 kg of pea, 1 kg of green tea, 7 kg of daal mater, 2 kg of salt and 5 kg of sugar.