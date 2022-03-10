The ARCS Distributed Aid To 500 Families In Chahar Asyab District Of Kabul Province

Today, on Thursday, 10th of March 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items to 500 surveyed needy families in Chahar Asyab district of Kabul province. The aid was distributed in the presence of Maulvi Abdullah Hammad, director of Kabul Branch of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, Noor Agha Sahibzada, Spokesman of the Red Crescent Society, Adam Karkaya, a number of Kabul Red Crescent staff and volunteers.The aid was provided by the Turkish Red Crescent Society. Includes 50 kg of flour, 24.5 kg of rice, 1 kg of beans, 3.5 kg of lentils, 5 liter of oil, 4 canes of tomato paste, one bag of winter clothes. During the distribution process director of the Afghan Red Crescent Society in Kabul thanked Turkey for its assistance and called on the Turkish delegation to increase its assistance so that it could reach out to the poor.

Afterwards, the Turkish envoy said, "We are carrying out our assistance through the Turkish Goodwill and we are committed to continuing this process."

It is worth mentioning that this aid is one of the 900 tons of food and non-food aid that arrived in Kabul in the second row of the Nikki train and was distributed by the Red Crescent.