The ARCS Distributed Aid To 500 Disabiled And Orphaned Families In Kabul Province

On Saturday, 21st of May 2022, the Afghan Red Crescent Society with the help of Turkey distributed food items to 500 disabled and orphaned families in Kabul province. The aid was distributed in the presence of Mr. Jihad Arginai, the Turkish Ambassador to Kabul, Mullah Abdul Razaq Akhund, the first deputy minister of the Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled, and Mr. Mohammad Saleh Akhundzada, director of disaster management department of the ARCS. Each family received 10 kg of rice, 5 litter of oil, 5 kg of beans, 0.5 kg of tea, 2 kg of sugar, a cane of paste, 500 gram of biscuits and 2.5 kg of meat.