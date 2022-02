Yesterday, 10th of February 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items to 400 needy, IDPs & disables families in the presence of Mr. Sheikh Maulvi Yar Mohammad Farooqi, director of Northern Zone Coordination Regional Office and volunteers.

The aid was handed over by King Salman Charity Foundation. Includes 100 kg of flour, 2 cartons of food items, 2 blankets and a set of children’s winter clothes.