On 6th of October, Afghan Red Crescent distributed foodstuffs provided by IHH charity foundation to 400 vulnerable and drought-hit families in Shib Koh district of Farah province. In the aid each family received 50 kg flour, 10 kg rice, 10 liter of oil, 10 kg pea, 10 kg macaroni, 6 kg dates and 3 kg of salt.