Today, on Monday, 7th of February 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items to 400 needy, headless, disabled, widows and orphans families in Samangan province today.

The aid includes 100 kg of flour, 3 carton of food items, 15 kg of rice, 15 kg of beans, 15 kg of oil, 9 kg of lentils, 9 kg of sugar, a bag of winter items and two blankets.