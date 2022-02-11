The ARCS Distributed Aid To 340 Needy Families In Helmand Province

Today, on Monday, 7th of February, 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society provided food and non-food items to 340 needy, war-affected and drought-affected families in Helmand province.

The aid was handed over by the International Federation to the Afghan Red Crescent Society contains 50 kg of flours, 24.5 kg of rice, 10 liters of oil, 5 kg of sugar, 7 kg of beans, 1 kg of tea, 3 kg of salt, biscuits, two 20- liter water bottles, one water bucket, 7 dettol soaps, 7 laundry soaps, a bag and many more items.