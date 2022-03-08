The ARCS Distributed Aid To 332 Families In Maidan Wardak Province

Today, on Sunday, 6th of March, 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items to 332 needy families in Behsud district of Maidan Wardak Province. The aid was distributed in the presence of Maulvi Elias Khel "Naseri". The aid was provided by the Turkish Red Crescent Society each family received 10 kg of rice, 5 liters of oil, 5 kg of beans, 2 kg of macaroni, 2 kg of sugar, 0.5 kg of green tea, a cane of past and 0.5 kg of biscuits.