On Thursday, 12th of May 2022, the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items to 300 needy & IDPs families in Daikundi province.

The aid was provided by Turkey. each family received 50 kg of flour, 6 kg of rice, 2 kg of beans, 2 kg of pea, 2 kg of lentils, 3 kg of sugar, 1 women shawl and a jumper.