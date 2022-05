On Thursday, 27th of Ramadan, 28th of April 2022 , The Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items to 300 disaster affected and needy families in Zarang city the capital of Nimruz province.

The aid was provided by Turkey. Each family received 50 kg of flour, 3 kg of rice, 2 kg of beans, 2 kg of pea, 2 kg of lentils, 2 kg of sugar, 1 children jumper and a shawl.