Today, on Saturday, 9th of April 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items to 300 needy families in the yard of Kabul branch.

The aid was provided by the Turkish Red Crescent Society. Includes 10 kg of rice, 4 litter of oil, 5 kg of beans, 2 kg of dates, 2 canes of paste, 10 kg of macaroni, 1 kg of tea and 2 kg of sugar.