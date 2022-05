On Thursday, 27th of Ramadan, 28th of April 2022, The Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items to 300 disaster affected and needy families in different areas of Firoz Koh city of Ghor province.

The aid was provided by Turkey. Each family received 50 kg of flour, 5 kg of oil, a cane of beans conserva, 10 packets of macaroni and 2 kg of salt.