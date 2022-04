Today, on Saturday, 22nd of Ramadan, 23 of April 2022, the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items to 250 needy families in the yard of Parwan branch.

The aid was provided by the German Peace Village Organization. Each family received 50 kg of flour, 24.5 kg of rice, 10 litter of oil, 7 kg of beans, 7 kg of pea, 1 kg of green tea, 7 kg of daal mater, 2 kg of salt and 5 kg of sugar.