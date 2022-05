On Friday, 28th of Ramadan, 29th of April 2022, Khalid Hamid, deputy Secretary General of Operations of the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items to 200 beggars and needy families in Jalalabad the capital of Nangarhar province.

The aid were includes rice, dates, beans, oil, lentils, sugar, pakori flour, dish spices, milk and some other items.