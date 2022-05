On Sunday, 15th of May 2022, the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items to 200 flood affected families in Shinwari district of Parwan province.

The aid was provided by Turkey. Each family revived 12.5 kg of macaroni, 2 kg of rice, 3 kg of cake powder, 2 kg of beans, 3 kg of sugar, 2 kg of pea, 2 kg of lentils, 3 litter of oil, 10 kg of flour and 4 blankets.

It's to be noted that 1 blanket is donated from Turkey and 3 other was donated from ARCS.