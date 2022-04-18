The ARCS Distributed Aid To 200 Families In Kabul

Today, on Sunday, 17th of April 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society once again on the continuation of the previous day's assistance, distributed food items to 200 needy families in Kabul, the aid was provided by the appellate project.

Each family received 50 kg of flour, 24.5 kg of rice, 7 kg of beans, 2 kg of salt, 10 litter of oil, 5 kg of sugar and a packet of BP5 biscuit.

It's to be mentioned the series was started for 600 surveyed families, distributed to 400 families and the remaining 200 families will received aid on Monday.