Today, on Tuesday, 10th of May 2022, the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed non-food items to 18 flood affected families in the capital of Kashinda district of Balkh province.

The aid was including 5 tents, 108 blankets, 18 set of kitchen utensils, 18 tarpuliens, 36 water gillion, 36 women shawl, 36 men shawl, 108 towl and 1 hygien kit.