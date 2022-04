The Afghan Red Crescent Society during the last two days distributed food items to 1175 needy and disables families in the capital of Bamyan province.

The aid was included 50 kg of flour, 24.5 kg of rice, 7 kg of beans, 5 kg of sugar, 1 kg of tea, 10 litter of oil, 1 packet of BP5 biscuit and 2 kg of salt.