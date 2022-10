In the series of humanitarian assistance, on18th & 19th of October, Afghan Red Crescent with the collaboration of IFRC & Turkey distributed 8 items of foodstuffs to 1000 flood-hit families-in Jalriz district of Midan Wardak province as well as in Muhammad Agha district of Logar province.

In the aid each family received 100 kg flour, 24.5 kg rice, 10 liter of oil, 8 kg beans, 1 kg green tea, 5 kg sugar, 2 kg of salt and a packet of BP5 biscuit.