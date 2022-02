Yesterday, on Wednesday, 16th of February 2022 The Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food & non-food items to 300 needy, displaced, drought-affected families in 11th police district of Herat province. The aid was handed over by the Turkish Red Crescent Society.

The assistance includes 25 kg of flour and a bag containing rice, oil, macaroni, tomato paste, lentils, been, sugar, biscuits, winter items and blankets.