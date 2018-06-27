27 Jun 2018

AOTP Update Volume 1: Acetic anhydride in the context of Afghan heroin

Report
from UN Office on Drugs and Crime
Published on 27 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.1 MB)

About the Afghan Opiate Trade Project

The opiates produced in Afghanistan continue to pose a threat to public health, governance and security in the region and beyond at global level. Afghan opiates are likely to widen their reach following the marked increase in cultivation and production in recent years. To address the need for systematic monitoring, comprehensive and consolidated analytical information about the multidimensional threat of the global illicit trade in Afghan opiates, the UNODC Afghan Opiate Trade Project (AOTP) was established in 2008. The project has produced a number of regional and global threat assessment reports and has been collaborating extensively with numerous national and regional policy making bodies and law enforcement agencies to provide the international community with a better understanding of the threat posed by the opiates produced in Afghanistan.

About the AOTP Update

The AOTP Update series is designed to provide brief, regular reporting on emerging patterns and trends of the global situation pertaining to Afghan opiates. Given the speed at which changes in the illicit opiate markets occur, it is important to have a simple sustainable mechanism for regular information sharing.

