From Anxiety to Hope: Psychosocial Services Provide Relief for Displaced Afghan Women

On a cold evening in December 2019, Fatima, a mother of five, was waiting for her teenage son to return from work. Eyes glued to the door, she had just prepared his favourite dish, kabuli polao (steamed rice with raisins, carrots, and lamb/beef) and was looking forward to his safe return. Fatima’s son did not return that evening, and his bullet-ridden body was brought home around midnight.

“He had been working as a security guard at a supermarket. We still don’t know who killed him,” Fatima struggles to hold back the tears as she gazes at the portrait of her son on the wall in her living room.

Her son’s death was not the first deeply disruptive event she had gone through. Ten years ago, when her village was caught in heavy fighting between government and opposition groups, Fatima’s family was forced to flee their home and move to a makeshift shelter in the city. Living in abject poverty as an internally displaced person (IDP) in Herat, Fatima started experiencing psychological suffering related to the violence she had witnessed.

As the family struggled to settle down in a new place, Fatima paid little attention to her mental health and focused her energy on providing support to her family. Years later, however, following her son’s tragic killing, Fatima started experiencing nightmares and severe headaches. She also struggled with feelings of sadness all the time.

The 40-year-old is one of many Afghans who have suffered gravely in the country’s four decades of armed conflict. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over two million people in Afghanistan suffer from depressive and anxiety disorders. However, other estimates suggest that the real numbers are likely much higher, and far more help is needed for people in the war-torn country.

In conflict-affected and fragile environments, women are at greater risk of mental health issues. In countries like Afghanistan, women are often restricted from accessing medical care because of the cultural norms and stigma surrounding mental health. When Fatima went to see a doctor for her deteriorating mental health, the doctor prescribed her painkillers instead of referring her for specialist support. During a Community Development Committee meeting in her neighbourhood, Fatima’s husband heard a representative from IOM’s implementing partner Movement for Protection Organization (MPO) talking about the psychological reactions that his wife was experiencing. The next day, Fatima visited the MPO office and she was immediately referred for psychosocial counselling.

“I was referred to a counsellor. She patiently listened to my problems. For the first month, I was having one counselling session every week. Now it is once a month. Counselling is helping me greatly,” says Fatima.

Protracted conflict in Afghanistan has not only exacerbated the incidence of mental health issues, it has also restricted access to care.

Furthermore, the number of mental health facilities in Afghanistan is limited. As of last year, the country had only one psychiatric hospital, and according to WHO, health centres throughout the country have long experienced a lack of trained psychiatrists, psychiatric nurses, psychologists, and social workers. As a result, only a small number of the Afghan population can access the mental health care services.

Rahima Razie is the mother of six children including five young daughters. Her husband and her brother-in-law used to work for the Afghan military. Six years ago, Rahima’s brother-in-law was kidnapped by an armed opposition group and burnt alive. The event left the whole family severely affected. They fled their hometown in Daikundi and moved to Herat. Soon after, Rahima’s husband left the military, fearing for his life. Living as internally displaced persons in Herat, Rahima’s family faced many hardships that soon forced her husband to leave for Iran in search of employment. Rahima was left behind to take care of their young family.

But the violence that Rahima’s family had experienced had left scars. The added responsibility of caring for the family on her own put a heavy strain on her emotional well-being.

“Taking care of one’s family alone, especially teenage girls, isn’t easy. I fear for their safety and that makes me anxious. I often wake up in the middle of the night and struggle to sleep. My husband only manages to come home once every couple of years. I keep worrying for his well-being as well,” Rahima says.

With limited access to mental health and psychosocial support services, Rahima often bought painkillers and sleeping pills from the pharmacy. It was not until six months ago that she finally got access to mental healthcare. The Community Development Committee in her community informed Rahima about the psychosocial support services available to her through IOM’s psychosocial reintegration assistance programme.

Under the European Union-funded Reintegration Assistance and Development in Afghanistan (RADA) programme, IOM and its implementing partners are facilitating community-based psychosocial support systems and supporting referrals for people like Rahima.

IOM coordinates closely with the Ministry of Health and non-governmental organizations that are providing mental health and psychosocial support services to foster safe and timely referrals wherever possible. IOM’s implementing partner MPO referred Rahima to Humanity Inclusion (formerly Handicap International) for the necessary support.

“For the first month, I received counselling every week. The counsellor listened to my problems and gave me tips to manage my anxiety. I am continuing the treatment and it is helping me,” says Rahima.

For Fatima and Rahima, the referral to psychosocial support services has helped them better manage their daily well-being. Both say they have found the counselling services facilitated by IOM and its partners hugely beneficial.

However, without ongoing support, both women fear their emotional challenges may return, and in a country where services are so scarce, their fears may be well-founded.