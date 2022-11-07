Annual Whole of Afghanistan Assessment (WoAA 2022) October 2022

CONTEXT

Endemic poverty and decades of conflict have converged with COVID-19, natural disasters, as well as political instability and subsequent economic crisis generating high levels of needs and vulnerabilities within Afghanistan. To ensure an evidence-based identification and prioritization of needs in the country, it is important to conduct a nationwide multi-sectoral assessment of humanitarian needs to inform programming.

To that end, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)-led Inter-Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT) implemented the 6th round of the WoAA (the annual WoAA 2022), facilitated by REACH Initiative (REACH). First conducted in 2018, the assessment, timed with key milestones in the Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC), aims to provide high-quality, representative data to humanitarian decision-makers and implementers on sectoral and intersectoral humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable populations in Afghanistan. For more information, please consult the annual WoAA 2022 Terms of Reference (ToR)