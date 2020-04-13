Alternate Education Service Delivery COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan Ministry of Education (March 2020)

Background

COVID-19 pandemic has become one of the biggest hindering threats to education service delivery worldwide which requires innovative solutions to overcome this situation and deliver education services to children. This pandemic has put the country in an emergency state compiled with the ongoing conflicts and return of refugees from neighboring countries such as Pakistan and Iran whom are suffering from this pandemic in great numbers and its estimated that many returning Afghan refugees will be affected by this virus that requires immediate attention.

Based on the instructions of H.E President of Afghanistan and mandate of Ministry of Education, this emergency response plan for COVID-19 pandemic has been prepared in order to use the existing resources and capacity of MoE and through various innovative ways, continue the education service delivery to students at their homes.

The main focus of this plan is using mediums such as distance learning, use of television, mobile and teaching in small groups taking the medical and health instructions into consideration. To ensure the implementation of this plan, MoE will undertake supervise and monitor education service delivery at different levels and at the same time, distance capacity building programs will be conducted to teachers, head teachers and principals as well.

Ministry of Education will also work closely with the private sector so that students in private schools also continue their education through distance learning and online platforms. Ministry of Education is also closely working with other government and nongovernment organizations such as sectoral ministries, civil society, parents associations, CDC’s and relevant ministries (MoF, MRRD, ATRA etc..) to make this effort a national campaign and prevent the hindering of education service delivery at national and subnational levels.

Objectives:

• Provision of education programs such as general education, Islamic education and literacy utilizing the alternative education pathways for all students.

• Capacity building of teachers, head teachers, principals of schools and madrasas in the lockdowns period using self-learning training packages.