Aid workers must be allowed to reach Afghanistan’s most vulnerable

As a new government is expected to be announced in Afghanistan, ActionAid is calling for all humanitarian workers to have unrestricted access to reach the most vulnerable families in need.

Sudipta Kumar, Country Director at ActionAid Afghanistan, says:

“Without access to immediate emergency relief, hundreds of thousands of Afghans are facing an escalating food and malnutrition crisis.

“All humanitarian workers must have unrestricted access to the communities most in need, including those displaced by the recent fighting and drought.

“Safe passage must be facilitated for all those who want to leave Afghanistan and all countries must be prepared to welcome Afghan refugees. It is critical that the threat of sanctions does not block the delivery of life-saving aid and protection for the most vulnerable who remain in Afghanistan.”

As part of its emergency response to the humanitarian crisis, ActionAid plans to reach 35,000 people with food support, safe water, sanitation and hygiene kits for women and girls.

Psychosocial counselling support will also be provided to people who are potentially traumatised, and displaced by the crisis.

ActionAid continues to support families most in need in seven provinces across Afghanistan, providing education programming for girls and boys, tackling food insecurity and providing livelihoods support. This work will be expanded to address the additional needs of displaced families and vulnerable host communities.

