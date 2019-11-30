AHF Household Assessment Report (AHF 02- Bamyan), 21 - 29 October 2019

1. Key Facts

Type of shock: Conflict

Crisis date: NA

Crisis location: The identified families from 22 insicre districts of Badakhshan, Baghlan, Balkh, Bamyan, Daikondi, Ghazni , Ghor, Kandahar, Saripool and Wardak Provinces.

Affected households: 378

Alert date/s: 20 October, 2019

Assessment date/s: 21-29 October -2019

Assessment team/s: DRC and DoRR

2. Context

On 20 October 2019, OCT meeting held in IOM Office and DRC representative shared winterization Plan and explained the Target group, benefeciaries selection criteria, methods and type of assistance and responded to the answered of participants. DRC together with DoRR and Islamic relief conducted assessement from 21 to 29 October 2019, in 29 villages of Bamyan center and in result 152 out of 378 families identified eligible for winterization response which 104 families are IDPs 25 Returnees and 23 families are from host community, and rest of the families were returned to their place of Origin and some of them not met the selection criteria.

Major findings:

Number of households assessed: 378

Number of households eligible under AHF assistance: 152

Number of Individuals of 152 families: 839