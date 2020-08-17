Ahead of World Humanitarian Day, OCHA celebrates a nurse in Afghanistan

Sixty-four-year-old Bibi Anisa has been serving as a nurse for almost 40 years at Jalalabad Regional Hospital in Nangarhar Province, eastern Afghanistan. She and 11 other female nurses work in the female surgical ward and have been putting themselves at risk to help others during this difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, Bibi Anisa and many of her colleagues from the hospital contracted the coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic. She had to self-isolate for weeks to completely recover. “There is the chance of getting the virus again and even being a person above the age of 60 makes me higher risk, but I will never regret being a nurse and will always continue to serve others,” she said.

