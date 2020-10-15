Aghanistan - Civil conflict and displacement (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 October 2020)

Fighting in southern Afghanistan, near Lashkargah City in Hilmand province, has displaced thousands of people and destroyed infrastructure. Critical services are interrupted, in particular the health care services.

Local authorities report that some 35,000 people (around 5,000 households) have been displaced into Lashkargah City. Health facilities report a very high number of casualties. Since the clashes started, 78 war wounded patients have been assisted by the DG ECHO supported trauma care centre in Lashkargah.

Humanitarian assessment teams are working in the areas of displacement. Initial observations indicate that assistance for health (trauma), immediate food, water and temporary housing is urgently needed.