Afghanistan

Aghanistan - Civil conflict and displacement (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 October 2020)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Fighting in southern Afghanistan, near Lashkargah City in Hilmand province, has displaced thousands of people and destroyed infrastructure. Critical services are interrupted, in particular the health care services.

  • Local authorities report that some 35,000 people (around 5,000 households) have been displaced into Lashkargah City. Health facilities report a very high number of casualties. Since the clashes started, 78 war wounded patients have been assisted by the DG ECHO supported trauma care centre in Lashkargah.

  • Humanitarian assessment teams are working in the areas of displacement. Initial observations indicate that assistance for health (trauma), immediate food, water and temporary housing is urgently needed.

  • DG ECHO’s Emergency Response Mechanism (ERM) partners will assist displaced families with multi-purpose cash and assistance for safe water, sanitation and health (WASH).

Related Content