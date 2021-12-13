Aga Khan Agency for Habitat Afghanistan: Annual Report, Kabul 2020

INTRODUCTION

The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) is a group of 10 private, non-denominational development agencies that work collectively to help communities, primarily in the poorest parts of Asia and Africa, become self-reliant and improve their quality of life. AKDN agencies conduct their programmes without regard to faith or origin and have over five decades of experience supporting integrated economic, social, and cultural development. A central feature of AKDN’s approach is that successful development occurs when a continuum of development activities offers people in a given area not only a rise in incomes but a broad, sustained improvement in the overall quality of life.

The decision to create the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH), an agency of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) Apex Agency, was driven by the realization that the increasing threat of natural hazards severely impacts the communities served by the AKDN. These disasters are chiefly due to both the effects of climate change as well as rapid manmade changes and insecurities, ranging from urbanization and migration to conflict.

AKAH aims to address the increasing threat posed by natural disasters in a highly vulnerable region of the world. It works to identify communities most at risk and to ensure that these vulnerable people live in physical settings that are as safe as possible from the effects of natural disasters.

AKAH strives to assist communities who live in high-risk areas in order for them to better cope with disasters in terms of preparedness and response and ensure that these settings provide access to social and financial services that will lead to greater opportunities and a better quality of life.