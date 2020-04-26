Afghanistan: World Health Organization Situation Report (January 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

• Conflicts forced 11,391 people from 15 out of 34 provinces to flee from their homes in January 2020

• From 1-30 January 2020, around 21,965 people were affected by natural disasters throughout Afghanistan (24 killed, 12 injured).

• 11 provinces, one 3rd, experienced natural disaster during the period, damaging 959 houses and destroying another 137 houses. Afghanistan is prone to earthquakes, flooding, drought, landslides, and avalanches.

• During January 2020, 28,750 people returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan, and Iran with significant needs in health and other basic services.

• 7 attacks on healthcare were reported in January 2020, resulting in the closure of 16 health facilities, where none of them were re-opened. A total of 10 health staff and supportive staff were killed and 4 others detained.

• Total of 21 outbreaks were reported in January 2020 with a total caseload of 527 people contracting 9 different diseases

• According to the projections of Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs Overview 2020, throughout the year, 3.7 million people will be in need of emergency health services due to conflict, natural disasters and a lack of basic services.

• In January 2020, Health Cluster partners provided lifesaving trauma care services to 3,705 In-patients and out-patients around the country,

• WHO and Health Cluster implementing partners reached 148,474 beneficiaries (which included 82,240 women and girls) in January 2020

• Based on Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs overview in 2020, there will be 28% increase in the number of people seeking trauma care consultations across the country