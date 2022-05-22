Afghanistan: Winterization Response Dashboard (as of 30 April 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

The Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items (ES/NFI) Cluster, in collaboration with the National authorities are providing targeted winterization assistance to IDPs, returnees and acutely vulnerable people across the country in effort to save lives and mitigate vulnerabilities associated with the winter season. Over 30 partners are involved in the winterization response across the country, all prioritizing a range of solutions including provision of fuel and heaters, winter clothing, blankets, shelter repair and rental support.