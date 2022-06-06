Afghanistan: Winterization Response Dashboard 2021/2022

In the Winter season of 2021/2022, ES/NFI Cluster partners reached 728K people more then the target 725K with Heating and fuel assistance, winter clothes, blankets, shelter repair and rental support. This response was delivered through 32 partners across all the 34 provinces. Close to $29.4 million was received towards the ES/NFI Cluster Joint Winterization Plan 2021-2022 more than the required $27 million. While the funding for the humanitarian response and in extension the Joint Winterization plan increased towards the end of 2021, the complexities in the operational context - including service ruptures and the financial system and liquidity crisis - have challenged the humanitarian community to further scale assistance.